A quarter of Irish organisations may not be GDPR compliant

Equinix survey highlights Irish IT decision-makers need for greater focus on data regulations Print Print Pro

One in four Irish IT decision-makers worry that their organisation is not GDPR compliant, according to an independent study commissioned by Equinix.

Of the 103 participants, 76% said compliance with data protection regulations is a top priority for their technology strategy. It also found that 44% of Irish IT decision-makers think changes in data privacy regulatory requirements threaten their company.

These findings comes as Equinix had its binding corporate rules (BCRs) approved by European Union (EU) regulators. The global interconnection and data centre company achieved BCR compliance for safeguarding personal data transfers from Europe. It was the first company to do so under the new GDPR regime.

Equinix said it demonstrated robust security parameters for obtaining, processing and storing personal data to ensure that its personal data flows were GDPR compliant.

With BCR approval, multinational companies can transfer personal data from the European Economic Area (EEA) to their affiliates located outside the EEA. According to Equinix, this will be vital when Brexit comes into effect as it assures its business partners that their personal data will be protected to EU standards.

“As a company that helps facilitate the movement of data globally, we felt that seeking the highest standard of compliance around international transfers of personal data was the right approach for both Equinix and our global customer base, and that meant leveraging BCRs,” said Peter Waters, SVP Legal EMEA and chief privacy officer, Equinix.

“As our BCRs were the first-ever to go through the process post-GDPR, we were put under scrutiny by the data protection regulators across the 27 EU member states. To have secured the approval of our BCRs in this context is a real success story. We believe this is an important milestone for Equinix in our own compliance strategy and for our global customers and partners who look to us to provide the security and trust required around how we operate our global enterprise.”

Maurice Mortell, managing director for Ireland at Equinix, said; “Given the importance of regulatory compliance in today’s business environment, gaining BCRs approval is a significant achievement for Equinix. It gives our business partners the confidence that the personal data we obtain will be protected to the highest standards as set by the European Union.

“As global and Irish business communities strive to become more compliant, they are choosing interconnection – or private connectivity – to mitigate many of the risks associated with being a digital enterprise today. The fact that a quarter of Irish enterprises might be exposing themselves – and their customers – to data infringements is very worrying. It highlights the need for businesses here to seize responsibility and ensure they are taking all of the necessary steps to be truly compliant.”

TechCentral Reporters