A post-Covid climate with ICHEC’s Alistair McKinstry

Climate Justice
Image: Markus Spiske via Pexels

Predicting the best and worst case scenarious using high-powered computing

Radio

4 June 2021 | 0

Energy use patterns have changed since the Covid-19 pandemic hit, so what will the climate look like after things reach a ‘new normal’? Alistair McKinstry, climate scientist with the Irish Centre for High-End Computing takes us through the scenarios developed using AI.

Tech Radio · TechRadio

 

