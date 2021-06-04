A post-Covid climate with ICHEC’s Alistair McKinstry

Energy use patterns have changed since the Covid-19 pandemic hit, so what will the climate look like after things reach a ‘new normal’? Alistair McKinstry, climate scientist with the Irish Centre for High-End Computing takes us through the scenarios developed using AI.

