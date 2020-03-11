Enable, Microsoft plan assistive technology passport

Collaboration to streamline access to patient records Print Print Life

Microsoft and Enable Ireland are marking the 20th with the development of an assistive technology (AT) passport.

The AT Passport will be a personal record of all of the relevant information about an individual’s requirement for AT including the necessary referrals, eligibility and training requirements and can support users to access the training and supports they need.

It is expected that 10% of people with a disability who require AT have access to it. In order to ensure that technology can deliver real progress and change for everyone in society we must equip those with disabilities with the technology they need and ensure that their families, carers, employers and educators have the necessary training.

Cathriona Hallahan, managing director, Microsoft Ireland, said: “Assistive technology can transform the lives of people with disabilities ensuring they have the tools, skills and support to be independent and live a life with no limits. That is why we have been supporting Enable Ireland’s life-changing work for over 20 years and why today we are announcing a collaboration with them to develop the Assistive Technology Passport.

“Technology empowers us all to achieve more everyday but for a person living with a disability it can be the difference of being able to engage with the world and not. The idea of an AT passport was something we really wanted to help bring to life with Enable Ireland and the funding we’re providing will do this while also ensuring that we embed AI into the functionality of the passport.”

John O’Sullivan, CE, Enable Ireland, said: “I believe that an AT passport will help to ensures that those who need AT have access to it. Technology is able to provide truly life changing assistance to people with disabilities by enabling them to live and achieve independence. By developing an AT passport, we believe it will be less ambiguous for users to access the support and training they require.”

