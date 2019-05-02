4site receive award for outstanding health and safety practices

Awarded by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents for helping staff and customers get home from work safely

4site has received a silver award from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) Health and Safety Awards. With bases in Limerick, Dublin and the UK, the company provide engineering solutions for major infrastructural developments in telecommunications.

The RoSPA is a British charity changing legislation and attitudes around accidents. Its awards scheme recognises achievement in health & safety management systems, leadership and workforce involvement.

From over 2,000 entries, 4site was recognised for helping staff and customers to arrive home from work safely.

With an 80-strong staff to design, survey, build and maintain world-class fibre and wireless telecommunication networks. They also work for clients like Vodafone, SIRO, Nokia, Three and Huawei in adapting technology, tools and processes to deliver reliable services.

Training, education and mentoring are essential at all levels of the organisation, while David Healy, health, safety, environment & quality manager ensures compliance with legislation.

The team survey acres of land and come up with engineering solutions for infrastructural development on a daily basis, ensuring ensuring safety and wellbeing.

