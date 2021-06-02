40 new medical device jobs for Galway Gaeltacht

Cambus Medical adds roles across engineering, quality, manufacturing, customer operations, and administration

Cambus Medical/Freudenberg Medical has announced plans to create more than 40 highly skilled jobs as part of a €1.9 million expansion work at its facility in An Spidéal in the Connemara Gaeltacht.

This significant expansion will represent an increase of over 60% in manufacturing footprint for the Gaeltacht medical device company who plans to grow to more than 170 employees by the end of 2021. The jobs created will be in the specialised fields of engineering, quality, manufacturing, customer operations and administration. The announcement has been welcomed by Údarás na Gaeltachta.

Cambus Medical, a Freudenberg Medical Joint Venture partner, has extensive experience in providing precision hypotubes, specialty needles and metal micro-component solutions to the medical device industry and supports a global customer base.

Funding for the expansion was approved by the board of Údarás na Gaeltachta as part of the Irish overnment’s Covid-19 Jobs Stimulus Package. The 2,088 sq. m expansion will provide extra production/manufacturing space and administration offices at the company’s current substantial facilities in An Spidéal in Connemara where recruitment for the new jobs is already underway.

The refurbishment will provide Cambus Medical/Freudenberg Medical with the opportunity to overcome previous capacity limitations, develop new manufacturing capabilities and explore new business opportunities and secure new customers.

“The Cambus Medical team is delighted with the support from all of our stakeholders; Freudenberg Medical, for its support and confidence in us, Údarás na Gaeltachta for investing in the site, and all of our staff for making this a reality,” said Barry Comerford, CEO, Cambus Medical. “…We are sure that thanks to our culture, values, determination and persistence, we will someday achieve our goal of 500 people working at Cambus Medical.”

Dr Max Gisbert Kley, CEO of Freudenberg Medical, said: “Freudenberg Medical is proud to support the expansion of Cambus Medical as a joint-venture partner. Since the initial investment of Freudenberg Medical in 2013 Cambus has grown significantly faster than the market and has more than tripled the number of employees in An Spidéal. This is a testament to Cambus’ strong market position as the technology leader for hypotubes and metal components for medical devices.

“This investment illustrates how the jobs stimulus package and the state’s investment in Gaeltacht areas has had, and will continue to yield, positives results,” added Mícheál Ó hÉanaigh, CEO, Údarás na Gaeltachta. “In recent months our clients have shown their support for the Gaeltacht by continuing to grow their businesses and staffing in these rural areas, we are very encouraged by their unprecedented progress in the medical device sector particularly over the past year. A Gaeltacht Medtech Cluster in Conamara continues to grow and its global reach and effect is increasing steadily. The continued support of innovative indigenous enterprise in the Gaeltacht forms a central part of our new strategic plan.”

TechCentral Reporters