30% of all Irish online purchases are made via mobile app

Near one in three (30%) of all Irish online purchases made so far in 2022 were via a mobile application. This is according to new Digital Insights research commissioned by Ireland’s largest representative body for online businesses, Digital Business Ireland (DBI).

The research was commissioned by DBI and carried out by leading polling company, Ireland Thinks. It is based on a nationally representative sample, collected from a pool of over 30,000 panellists.

The research probed the online shopping habits of the Irish public and demonstrated that, above all else, Irish consumers prefer search engines such as Google, over targeted advertisements. The findings were subsequently assessed across a broad range of demographics – gender, income level, age and regional distribution.

Among its key findings, the Digital Insights research found that over two-thirds of the population have made an online purchase so far in 2022 and 30% of all online purchases were made via a mobile application.

It found that younger generations were not only more likely to purchase goods and products online, but also to purchase goods via social platforms such as TikTok

DBI said the research demonstrates the necessity for businesses of all sizes to invest in and prioritise Search Engine Optimisation (SEO), paid search and Google shopping when marketing their brand and products.

“Our Digital Insights series provides a much-needed perspective on the prevailing opinions of Irish consumers towards online shopping,” said Lorraine Higgins, secretary general of Digital Business Ireland. “With more than two thirds of our panellists having made an online purchase so far this year, the sheer dominance of the e-commerce market has never been more palpable.

“Google remains the most popular purchasing channel for consumers, who value the convenience and reliability of the search engine. In responding to this trend, businesses must leverage the full power of Google advertisement and marketing campaigns, to ensure that they are driving consistent, quality traffic to their website, and converting this engagement into online sales.”

Higgins continued: “In terms of emerging patterns, our research demonstrates that younger generations in particular, are more likely to purchase goods via platforms such as TikTok, as opposed to other cohorts. It is unlikely that we will see a reversal of this trend, so businesses will need a strong social media presence, to access this customer base.”

