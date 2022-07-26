250 jobs for Dundalk as Kaseya opens new centre of excellence Roles at Kaseya's second Irish site will focus on engineering, technical support and inside sales Trade

Kaseya, the leading global provider of unified IT management and security software for managed service providers (MSPs) and mid-market enterprises (MMEs), plans to establish a new centre of excellence in Dundalk, creating 250 jobs over the next three years.

The highly skilled roles include 250 jobs for engineers, technical support and sales, specifically new customer acquisition, as well as positions across corporate services. Kaseya will work closely with university partners in the area to help train students for the positions and foster the next generation of technology professionals in the region.

Kaseya saw the potential in Ireland and decided to expand its operations with this second site in Dundalk to operate as a Centre of Excellence with a focus on research and development. The Dundalk office will support a high-growth engineering team and contribute to economic development in the region.

“We saw tremendous opportunity to expand the tech ecosystem in Ireland – we’re already in Dublin – and decided to open a second office in Dundalk,” said Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola. We are planning to attract top tech talent and generate a robust workforce pipeline in the local community. We are excited about this partnership that will expand Kaseya’s footprint in Ireland, where Kaseya has its roots. The company first established its EMEA headquarters in Dublin in 2016.”

The project, which is supported by the Irish government through IDA Ireland.

“This is excellent news,” said Tánaiste & Minister for Enterprise Trade & Employment Leo Varadkar. “It really demonstrates Kaseya’s commitment to Ireland and the attractiveness of Dundalk as a place to invest. It’s also a real vote of confidence in Kaseya’s existing team here – I’m sure it was their hard work that gave the company the confidence to expand further. Kaseya has witnessed remarkable growth over recent years, and I wish the team every continued success with the new Dundalk office.”

TechCentral Reporters

