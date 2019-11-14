2030 goals for societal change top Dell technologies’ strategic agenda

Equal gender representation, 1:1 recycling/reuse among commitments Print Print Pro

Dell Technologies intends to usher in a new decade by committing to several ambitious goals to achieve societal change. The company’s 2030 Progress Made Real plan was designed to positively impact society.

Over the next decade, Dell will use its global scale, broad technology portfolio and expertise to yield a meaningful and measurable impact on society and the planet. Among its commitments, it hopes to advance sustainability, cultivate inclusion, transform lives, accelerate progress and uphold ethics.

To advance sustainability, Dell will recycle a product for every product a customer buys. Plus, more than half of its products will be made from recycled or renewable materials and it will use such materials in all its packaging. By 2030, it aims to have reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 60% per unit revenue.

Dell plans to cultivate inclusion through its workplace diversity commitments. It plans to achieve 50/50 gender equality in the global workforce and 40/60 in management roles globally. By 2030, 25% of its US workforce and 15% of its US management will be black/ African American and Hispanic. Further, 95% of its team members will be educated on unconscious bias, harassment, micro-aggressions and privilege each year.

To meet its goal to transform lives, Dell will advance the health, education and economic opportunity of 1 billion people. It will also digitally transform 1,000 nonprofit organisations and achieve 75% team-member participation in charitable giving and volunteering in communities.

According to the company, ethics and privacy are essential to executing the goals. As such, it will fully automate data control processes to simplify how customers engage with their personal data. Meanwhile, it will use digital tools to get insights from, measure and monitor compliance issues using digital data.

“We have a great responsibility to apply the full power of Dell Technologies to transform lives and society. By combining our technology portfolio, global scale, team member talent and customer partnerships, we can drive significant positive impact.” Karen Quintos, chief customer officer at Dell Technologies said: “Our 2030 agenda is comprehensive and deeply embedded across the business. The moonshot goals stretch us to go far beyond incremental change. In some cases, we’re still working to uncover how we’ll get there – but we know that significant change and innovation starts with deep commitment.”

“Unlocking the power of data will advance humanity more than any other force over the next decade.” Michael Dell chairman and CEO, Dell Technologies, said : “We are committed to making that power broadly available to communities around the world, so we can all move forward together.”

To use data to overcome humanity’s most monumental challenges, Dell Technologies developed the 2030 Progress Made Real Public Policy roadmap, which will actively support public policies to drive our desired outcomes for advancing sustainability, cultivating inclusion, transforming lives, and upholding ethics and privacy.

To establish what goals it wanted to accomplish, Dell asked its customers and team members what they consider to be the most critical issues and opportunities of our time. It also considered the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and Business Roundtable’s Statement on the Purpose of a Corporation.

For the full list of 2030 goals, visit: delltechnologies.com/2030goals.

TechCentral Reporters