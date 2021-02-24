MHR commits €1.5m to Irish expansion

Equinix collaboration will see large deployment in data centres in Blanchardstown and Clondalkin

MHR International has announced a major expansion of its Irish operations including a €1.5 million investment in the creation of new jobs in Maynooth and the greater Dublin and Kildare areas, and an extensive deployment with the world’s digital infrastructure company, Equinix.

MHR International Group specialises in HR, payroll, employee engagement, learning and analytics and artificial intelligence services for more than 1,200 organisations in the UK and Ireland.

The collaboration with Equinix will see a large deployment in data centres in Blanchardstown and Clondalkin, strengthening MHR’s commitment to customer data safety and reducing risk around cybercrime.

Eamon Rheinisch, general manager at MHR Ireland, said: “This new major investment in our operations and resources underlines MHR’s commitment to the Irish market and strengthens our all-island operations, particularly in the wake of Brexit. Other services on the market frequently use global hosting services that are mirrored or backed-up in just one data centre or other jurisdictions outside of the EU.

“This new data centre deployment offers customers confidence and peace of mind around best practice security and data privacy compliance. This eliminates a large operational risk that could severely damage relationships with staff, customers, boards, ministers or the regulator, or incur major fines. We’re delighted to collaborate with Equinix, the world’s digital infrastructure company, to offer a market-leading solution to organisations in Ireland.”

Anton Roe, CEO, MHR International, said: “Our customers are at the centre of everything we do, and we listen to everything they tell us. As an independent, privately-owned family business we can respond to customer needs and innovate quickly. We heard the concerns of businesses in Ireland and took action by launching our new data centre deployment.

“The data centre solution is just part of our ongoing investment in infrastructure and resources to support our customers and offer organisations in Ireland a real choice on who they partner with for their critical HR and payroll processes.”

