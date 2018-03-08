Virgin Media competition pitches for start-ups, SMEs

Voom Pitch 2018 opens for entries Print Print Trade

Virgin Media Business’ Voom Pitch 2018 competition has opened for entries.

This year’s competition will open up to more established SMEs as well as to start-ups, with two entry categories: scale & grow and spark & start-up.

As well as the cash prize, entrants can win an out of home advertising campaign from JCDecaux and a first-stage funding programme from G by Grant Thornton.

Paul Farrell, vice president of commercial, Virgin Media (pictured), said: “We’ve had strong representation in 2016 where seven of the top 40 companies in the competition came from Ireland, and we want to increase on that success this year.”

Finalists will get to pitch their ideas to Richard Branson at the Voom Pitch Grand Final in London on 23 May and win a slice of a prize fund worth over €1.1 million.

Entrants will first have to get through online public voting and semi-final heats, to be held in Manchester, where they will pitch to senior business figures.

Last Year, Coroflo, a Dublin-based medtech firm that has developed the world’s first accurate breastfeeding monitor, was crowned winner of the Dublin Voom Pitch Tour heat and walked away with €6,000 and an exclusive lunch with Richard Branson.

In 2016, Irish start-up FoodCloud finished in second place, securing the company €25,000, a Virgin Media Business broadband package, mentoring and brand support.

To enter visit www.virginmediabusiness.co.uk/voom

TechCentral Reporters