IP Connect launches Plantronics Contact Centres care programme

Telephony solutions provider IP Connect has launched an asset management and care programme for Plantronics contact centre customers.

The programme, said IP Connect, will enable contact centres to reduce headset replacement costs by providing a higher level of care for existing assets. The service will be available to contact centres using Plantronics headsets with more than 150 agents and will see IP Connect clean, service, check warranties and provide full status reports on each company’s headset estate, either on or off-site.

“Headsets are an essential tool for contact centre agents, and managers want to provide their teams with functioning, hygienic products,” said Debbie Cleary, managing director, IP Connect. “From an asset management point of view, giving our customers full visibility of their headset estate, is hugely important.”

“Our new service will give our customers full visibility of their headset estate and make sure that even the most intensively used Plantronics headsets are kept in top condition, protecting the investments of our customers and the health of their employees,” said Cleary.

“When technology fails in a work environment,” said Paul Dunne, regional director, sales and marketing, Plantronics Ireland and UK, “it can have a massive impact on productivity, not to mention frustrating those trying to use it, so IP Connect’s Plantronics customers should jump at the chance to have their headset estate reviewed.”

“This programme not only protects the investments made by our contact centre customers, but also stands to have a positive impact on productivity by arming employees with clean, functioning tools that makes it easier for them to do their jobs well,” said Dunne.

