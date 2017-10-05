Dropbox debuts colourful new look with global rebrand

Cloud storage service marks 10 years with a facelift

Cloud storage service Dropbox has celebrated its 10 year anniversary with an extensive global rebranding.

“Today we’re announcing the biggest change to Dropbox’s look in our 10-year history,” the company said in a blog post.

As part of the rebanding, the company will be sharing its story in a global ad campaign initially from the US to the UK to Australia. Dropbox say they’ll be partnering with artists over the coming weeks and months. to create visual metaphors for collaboration as part of the rebranding effort.

The company continued: “As our mission has evolved from keeping files in sync to helping keep teams in sync, we realised our brand needs to change, too. Our new brand system shows that Dropbox isn’t just a place to store your files – it’s a living workspace that brings teams and ideas together. The look is expressive, with vibrant colours, rich imagery, a versatile typeface, and playful illustrations.”

“Our new design system is built on the idea that extraordinary things happen when diverse minds come together. We communicate this visually by pairing contrasting colours, type, and imagery to show what’s possible when we bring ideas together in unexpected ways.”

Users should begin to see Dropbox’s new look, through both website and apps, over the next few weeks.

IDG News Service