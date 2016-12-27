Deluge 1.3.13

Deluge is a full-featured ​BitTorrent client for Linux, OS X, Unix and Windows. It uses ​libtorrent in its backend and features multiple user-interfaces including: GTK+, web and console. It has been designed using the client server model with a daemon process that handles all the bittorrent activity. The Deluge daemon is able to run on headless machines with the user-interfaces being able to connect remotely from any platform.

Deluge features a rich plugin collection; in fact, most of Deluge’s functionality is available in the form of plugins.

Deluge was created with the intention of being lightweight and unobtrusive. It is our belief that downloading shouldn’t be the primary task on your computer and therefore shouldn’t monopolize system resources.

Deluge is not designed for any one desktop environment and will work just fine in GNOME, KDE, XFCE and others. We do our best to adhere to the ​freedesktop standards.

Deluge has a wide-array of features, including:

•Core/UI split allowing Deluge to run as a daemon

•Connect remotely to the Deluge daemon

•Web UI

•Console UI

•GTK+ UI

•BitTorrent Protocol Encryption

•Mainline DHT

•Local Peer Discovery (aka LSD)

•FAST protocol extension

•µTorrent Peer Exchange

•UPnP and NAT-PMP

•Proxy support

•Web seed

•Private Torrents

•Global and per-torrent speed limits

•Configurable bandwidth scheduler

•Password protection

•RSS (via Plugin)