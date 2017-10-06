Code and poetry with Katharine Jarmul

Katharine Jarmul

Ireland's biggest tech meetup, the EU gets tough on tax, and more

6 October 2017 | 0

TechRadio Niall Kitson and Dusty RhodesThis weekend sees Ireland’s largest tech meetup 404 take place at the Royal Hospital, Kilmainham. Niall Kitson talked with featured speaker Katharine Jarmul about putting the ‘art’ in ‘artificial intelligence’.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreacker or paste the RSS feed into your podcatching software of choice.

Show notes:
More on this weekend’s 404 meetup

