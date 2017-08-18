BT Young Scientist co-founder Dr Tony Scott on this year’s Leaving Cert results

Advice for students on making their move to third level, and Google's diversity dilemma goes viral

This week Niall Kitson talks about this year’s Leaving Cert STEM results with BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition co-founder Dr Tony Scott. In other news, Dusty helps pick apart the debate surrounding an anti-diversity manifesto that got Google engineer James Damore fired.

