Agile Networks wins Juniper EMEA innovation award for security

Elite partner recognised at Athens event

Agile Networks won the innovation award for security at the annual Juniper EMEA partner conference in Athens.

Agile Networks designs, builds and supports networks for some of Ireland’s leading businesses and organisations. The company supports over 2.3 million end users across 4,900 sites for 100 major customers every day, including 16 of the top 25 Internet service providers in Ireland.

Darragh Richardson, managing director, Agile Networks, said: “We are absolutely delighted to win The Juniper Innovation Award for Security, and it is a huge privilege to be recognised as the best in class against our peer group across EMEA. The competition within our category was extremely strong, and it is testament to the hard work of our team and the processes we apply every day to ensure we meet and exceed our customers’ needs.”

Agile Networks has been part of the Juniper partner advantage programme for the past six years and is the only Juniper Elite Partner in Ireland.

TechCentral Reporters