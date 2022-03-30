Zoom unveils Zoom Up partner programme Revamped partner initiative now includes new Zoom Phone reselling opportunities in select countries Trade

Zoom has cut the ribbon on its new Zoom Up partner programme, which has been designed to make it simpler for partners to transact and grow their business alongside the communications platform provider.

The firm says its refreshed partner initiative aims to reward businesses for continued investments in Zoom, as well as introduce new ways to leverage the Zoom communications platform.

For the first time, the programme is also now offering the resale of Zoom Phone with Zoom calling plans for qualified partners in select countries.

“Our partners are fundamental to our growth and success at Zoom, which is why we are constantly evaluating new ways to improve and offer additional benefits to our partner ecosystem,” commented Laura Padilla, head of global business development & channel at Zoom.

Essentially, Zoom Up has been built to provide five key business benefits. The first is the launch of Zoom Phone with native capabilities, which enables qualified partners in select countries to sell the full suite of Zoom Phone licenses with Zoom calling plans. Zoom says this will “open the opportunity for resale partners to easily offer the full Zoom Platform”.

The scheme also serves up a simple, unified framework for an easy-to-follow pathway, as well as incentivises continued growth with a revamped rewards system.

The fourth key benefit centres around expertise and transformation, with the inclusion of new competencies, accreditations, and a clear roadmap for partners to develop their expertise.

Lastly, Zoom Up is serving up additional marketing resources for partners, ranging from the Partner Demand Center for demand generation in any language, to additional marketing development funds for the highest levels of the programme.

“Just as Zoom focuses on delivering happiness to our customers, we strive to deliver partner happiness, which is why I am extremely excited about the introduction of the Zoom Up Partner Programme,” Padilla added.

“The introduction of Zoom Up is the next phase in our continued evolution and demonstrates our commitment to joint success with our partners.”

