Zalando strengthens Dublin presence with 20 new jobs

Opportunities span the fields of applied sciences and software and data engineering Print Print Trade

Zalando is strengthening its Dublin site with the location of the market insights team in the Irish capital, opening 20 positions in this team in the fields of applied sciences and software and data engineering. This team uses machine learning to provide insights to support Zalando’s traffic and pricing platform strategy.

With this operation, the market insights team will join the existing teams at the Dublin site dedicated to improve product representation and offer a more personalized experience to Zalando customers, among others.

“This is another step into strengthening our relationship with Ireland’s brilliant tech and engineering community,” said Ellie Ivanova, site operations lead, Zalando Dublin. “We have recently established our new long-term base in Dublin’s historic Windmill Lane Quarter, which offers our teams the opportunity to work in the vibrant and dynamic area in the heart of South Docks.”

Zalando employs more than 2.500 staff working across offices in Berlin, Dublin, Dortmund, Helsinki, and Zurich.

