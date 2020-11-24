Your business is in the cybersecurity business. If not, you’re at risk

Ergo will present security best practices for 2021 at December webinar Print Print Trade

In association with Ergo

A free Ergo webinar on 2 December will introduce IT leaders to the best way to embed best-practice cybersecurity into their businesses

According to Gartner, boardrooms have not seen the levels of protection they want from their cybersecurity investments; they still feel vulnerable and need to rethink their approach. In a new webinar for IT leaders, Ergo makes the case for resetting defences with best-practice frameworks that address the security challenges organisations are likely to face in 2021 and beyond.

advertisement





You will hear first-hand from Irish businesses in diverse sectors about why they chose Ergo and how it has radically changed the way they protect their organisations. Octium, a financial services company and SMBC Aviation Capital, global aircraft leasing company talk through the tangible benefits they have experienced from an Ergo partnership. With the added threat from Covid and the switch to home working, Ergo’s cybersecurity competencies have proved even more valuable to our clients.

“Successful cyber protection is where governance, standards, and baselines for information security are embedded in an organisation and underpin framework controls for business processes,” explained Johann Smith, Ergo’s information security officer. “With this webinar we will point participants towards achieving this.”

Ergo harnesses the Centre for Internet Security Controls (CIS) Framework along with NIST and ISO 27001, as a part of fundamental steps that every organisation needs to take:

Analyse gaps in security maturity – where you are, where you need to be

Implement critical enterprise-wide security controls across hardware and software

Focus on data governance and classification to protect key assets

Align cybersecurity to your organisation’s risk profile then manage it

Webinar Agenda

Setting the scene: Ergo CTO Steve Blanche on why the time is right to reset security

Best strategies for 2021 and beyond: Johann Smith and Brian Sweeney, Ergo

Customer Voice: Eamonn Slevin, chief operating officer, Octium; Martina Costelloe, information security manager, SMBC Aviation Capital.

To register click here