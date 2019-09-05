Xperi opens new Galway office and plans to create 50 jobs

Plans to create 50 new Ireland-based engineering positions over the next several years

FotoNation, a subsidiary of the Silicon Valley based Xperi Corporation, has opened a new office in Galway. DTS, another subsidiary of the company based in Limerick, plans to establish an innovation hub to advance its research and development in Ireland.

The company expects that the investments will yield at least 50 Ireland-based engineering positions over the next few years.

The developments are supported by the IDA.

Xperi plans to expand its local engineering talent around high-potential initiatives including, premium audio, computational-imaging, computer vision, and machine-learning capabilities.

“This collaboration has enabled imaging technology invented and developed by our FotoNation team to provide consumers with the ability to take better pictures and videos in more than 3.6 billion devices around the globe,” said Petronel Bigioi, CTO Imaging, Xperi.

“We look forward to relying on IDA to be a continued trusted partner as Xperi expands into new growth markets, including the development of new artificial intelligence based sound and vision technologies, as well as automotive and home applications of our leading imaging technology, that will contribute to the expansion of our Galway operations.”

TechCentral Reporters