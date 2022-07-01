Xerox CEO John Visentin dies unexpectedly aged 59 Visentin is said to have passed following complications from an ongoing illness Trade

Xerox has announced that company CEO and vice chairman, John Visentin, unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday 28 June at the age of 59, due to complications from an ongoing illness.

The Xerox family said it was profoundly saddened by this untimely event and extended its heartfelt condolences to Visentin’s wife, his five daughters, and his family.

Visentin joined the company in May 2018 and navigated it through unprecedented times and challenges, according to the company. Xerox added that his strategy ensured its leadership position in office and production print technology, and expanded the company into helping solve secular challenges with innovative products.

Prior to joining Xerox, Visentin held the role of executive vice president and general manager of enterprise services at HPE between 2011 and 2012. He also worked at IBM for nearly 10 years, most notably as general manager of integrated technology services in North America between 2007 and 2011.

“Since joining the company in May 2018, John drove Xerox forward. As a champion for innovation, he embraced and enhanced Xerox’s legacy as a print and services provider and embarked on a transformative journey that broadened the company’s expertise and offerings to digital and IT services, financial services and disruptive technologies,” said James Nelson, chairman of Xerox’s board. “John’s drive, energy and commitment to the business and its customers, partners and employees will be greatly missed.”

Steve Bandrowczak, Xerox’s president and chief operations officer since 2018, will replace Visentin as interim CEO. Bandrowczak currently develops and executes the company’s global operations strategy, its business support functions, as well as the software and innovation businesses.

“We are all greatly saddened by this tragic news and are keeping his family at the forefront of our thoughts in this difficult time,” said Bandrowczak. “John’s vision was clear, and the Xerox team will continue fulfilling it – not only to deliver on our commitments to our shareholders, customers and partners – but also to pursue John’s legacy.”

Visentin was head of Xerox when it tried to acquire HP and merge the two companies. However, in the end it withdrew its tender offer in 2020, citing the global coronavirus pandemic and economic turmoil. The company spent around six months chasing its rival, making several failed bids for HP, which was valued at three times the size of Xerox.

