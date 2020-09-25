Workvivo announces plans to recruit 100 staff

Internal communications platform developer Workvivo has announced plans to create 100 jobs within the next three years.

Workvivo has witnessed a steady increase in levels of engagement on its communication platform as remote working continues for workers across the globe. In the past year, Workvivo has experienced 200% growth in user numbers, with customers now spanning 47 countries. Some 40% of its customer base has joined the platform since March.

Workvivo CEO John Goulding said: “We are delighted to announce our growth plans today. In the new world of remote working it is more important than ever for companies to have the right communication technology for the workforce. Bringing the workplace culture to life and engaging the workplace now becomes something you need to be able to do digitally and this is exactly what Workvivo is excited about helping organisations with.”

Workvivo has been supported by Enterprise Ireland since its inception.

Co-founder Joe Lennon added: ‘This has been a transformative year in terms of defining the workplace of the future. We feel very privileged to be shaping this with some great customers and partners who have helped us along this journey. We are very excited about the opportunity and have our sights firmly fixed on our target of one million employees on our platform in 2021.”

Workvivo’s customers in Ireland include Woodies, Trigon Hotels, Bus Éireann, Irish Rail and UCC. Globally, it supplies companies including Telus International, Seneca Entertainment in New York, Netgear, A+E Networks, Kentech, Cubic Telecom and Staffordshire University.

