Workhuman shows the way in workplace rights, organisational excellence

Charter of Workplace Rights and Workhuman Certified programme take holistic view of workplaces

In association with Workhuman

We are in unprecedented times. The work environment has changed significantly, and today’s employees are demanding more. Research from Irish tech firm Workhuman has found that 88% would prefer to work for a company that has a clear policy on employee rights. While today’s leaders and employees want to be forward thinking and are eager to help drive change, knowing where to start often plagues progress. Workhuman has introduced a new programme of certification to give organisations and individuals a distinct next step.

The Workhuman Charter of Workplace Rights and accompanying Workhuman Certified programme. This new programme provides a clear path of action for progressive companies and leaders who are pioneering effective ways to create more human workplaces. The programme is designed to support, guide, and recognise companies and individuals in their commitment to shape the global future of work by focusing on nine essential employee rights.

Called the Workhuman Charter of Workplace Rights, the tenets of the modern workforce include the right to belong, grow, do meaningful work, be appreciated, have work-life harmony, be paid fairly, have privacy, feel safe and respected, and work in a place that strives to protect the environment.

The Workhuman Certified process guides professionals and leaders to evoke real change in their organisation, celebrating progress in creating a more holistic human workplace There are two options for certification:

Workhuman Certified Enterprise: Organisations pledge to the Workhuman Charter of Workplace Rights and submit evidence of their dedication and ongoing initiatives in relation to the tenants. The certification helps companies stand out against the competition and retain talent and positions professionals as an employee of choice.

Workhuman Certified Professional: Individuals complete modules through the Workhuman Hub, a unique micro-learning experience and gathering place where visitors can self-educate and be connected with like-minded people who want to make a difference in their workplace.

Workhuman Certified Enterprise validates organisation’s commitment to, and action in, the Workhuman Charter of Workplace Rights. It celebrates your promise and progress in making work human and delivers a powerful new way to tell your brand story to employees, prospective talent, customers, and shareholders.

What’s in it for your organisation?

Content. Community. Collaboration. By becoming a Workhuman Certified Enterprise you will:

Align yourself with a community of like-minded companies and individuals

Receive access to carefully curated industry resources to enable your progress

Get support and recognition from an industry leader with established authority in the fieldGive a compelling new voice to your brand story

For more information visit https://certified.workhuman.com/for-enterprise/

Initiating change

Workhuman Certified Professional is a self-paced, exploratory program, revolving around the topics that support the Charter of Workplace Rights. Ten content tracks provide a road map for bringing the workplace rights to life, and you can define your own unique approach to building a human workplace.

By becoming a Workhuman Certified Professional, you’ll learn:

How the workplace rights come to life within human-centric organisations

Strategies to help drive change and more human connection in your workplace

Tips to create an effective proposal and gain buy-in to move initiatives forward to create a more human workplace

Inside the programme

Each module provides an engaging experience with most structured as follows:

Essentials – Foundations to gain a better understanding of how the workplace rights come to life in today’s organisations

Explore more – Curated articles, white papers, reports, and more from like-minded industry experts that dive deeper into each topic

What good looks like – Case studies and programme examples from companies that are living the rights

Go further – Book recommendations

Next steps – Reflection questions to apply what you’ve learned

For more information visit https://certified.workhuman.com/for-professionals/