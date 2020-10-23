Wood Communications becomes JPL distributor

English telecoms equipment provider finds Irish connection Print Print Trade

Wood Communications has signed a deal with British telecom company JPL, a provider of professional headsets for enterprises.

Based in Dublin, Wood Communications was founded in 1924 and provides a range of solutions for the telecoms market. The demand for enterprise grade products is now more important than ever and Wood Comms have aligned themselves with some of the best global manufacturers from around the globe. They are continually bringing a variety of new products to their customers and JPL is a prime example of this with their innovations in wearable technology and UC integrations.

In August 2020 JPL launched the Vision+ compact USB webcam, which has two microphones that can be placed above your computer to allow long distance face to face meetings from your conference room or own home office, they presold thousands of units both in the UK and globally.

advertisement





Keith Mahony, managing director of Wood Communications, said: “With massive demand for direct USB we found JPL’s range was extensive and, most importantly, compatible with all the blue chip phone system providers.

“Our objective is to bring the right products and solutions to customers, on time and to budget. We operate a no-nonsense approach in delivering requirements and service which is second to none, and advocate alternative solutions. Resellers are looking for products of equal stature which can meet the daily use and abuse which occurs with headsets, and, having evaluated JPL’s products, they meet all the quality assurance benchmarks.”

James Clarke, JPL Telecom CEO, said: “The relationship between our two companies grew after a technology trade show meeting in 2015 and we are delighted to appoint them as a new distributor for Ireland.

“Headsets are a vital part of any phone system and the main way that many users interact with their IP phones and PCs today. Headsets have been high on the agenda of late, but for different reasons than merely connecting to on-premises phone handsets for PCs.”

JPL’s customers are based in the UK, Europe, USA and Canada range from call centres, the NHS, charities, the service sector, the retail sector, the hard of hearing and businesses which are investing in new products or modernising existing areas of technical infrastructure.

TechCentral Reporters