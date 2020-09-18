WIT launches Business Information Systems degree for direct entry

Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) has launched an honours degree programme in business information systems – the Bachelor of Business (Hons) in Business Information Systems (BIS).

According to a statement from WIT, students will graduate with a knowledge of new technologies, business acumen and communication skills, as well as gaining BIS experience needed to drive digital transformation.

Dr Aidan Duane, course leader, said: “Digital transformation connects a range of existing and new technologies to create value including the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, Big Data analytics and data visualisation, cloud computing, distributed ledger technologies and blockchain, mobile Web, etc.”

From a long-term graduate career development perspective, Duane said digital transformation sets new demands on the leadership of organisations: “There has been a wave of new senior positions with titles such as chief digital officer, digital evangelist, innovation officer and chief digital innovation officer. These experienced roles demand real hybrid skills in science, technology and business capabilities and this trend is likely to continue as technology is increasingly embedded in business functions and processes across companies and sectors. Graduates with an entrepreneurial desire are also empowered to pursue their ambitions to start up their own company.”

For the 2020/21 academic year, WIT is moving to a blended learning model which means that its programmes will be a mix of on-campus and online learning. As a guideline, labs and studios will be delivered on campus, while lectures and tutorials will take place online.

Further, the institute is set to have a bumper year of first year students this year, to mark the 50 years since its foundation in 1970. Overall WIT increased the number of college places offered in the CAO Round 1 offers including an 8.7% increase in its Level 8 honours degree course offers.

Additionally, the institute it added seven courses to the CAO’s ‘available places’ list to support people who have not already applied to the CAO, as well as existing applicants to start college this September.

Prospective students can apply for direct entry until 25 September 2020. For more information visit www.wit.ie/BIS .

TechCentral Reporters