Winners of Irish round of Wiki Loves Monuments uncovered

A photo of Howth Harbour Lighthouse, Dublin has won this year’s Irish round of the world’s biggest photography competition, Wiki Loves Monuments.

The Irish edition of the Wiki Loves Monuments photography competition took place during September 2021, the eighth year of the contest in Ireland. Initiated by Wikimedia, the movement behind free encyclopaedia Wikipedia, and run in Ireland by the Wikimedia Community Ireland, the competition aims to raise awareness of Ireland’s national monuments and create a comprehensive crowd-sourced bank of quality photos that will be free for all to use.

The following were the winners of the Wiki Loves Monuments competition:

The following came highly commended:

Photographers of all levels were encouraged to photograph the national monuments and protected structures in their locality and upload their photos through www.wikilovesmonuments.ie. Entries were judged by a panel from Ireland and the wider international Wikimedia community. These top ten Irish images have been entered into the international competition.

To celebrate the efforts of our participants to photograph structures that had no photo on Wikimedia Commons, we have also awarded several local prizes again this year:

Special award for remote or harder to capture sites: Corey Macri for uploading a large number of photographs of the churches, bridges and other structures in County Cork, most of which had no photographs on Commons before.

Four special prizes for the best photograph of a site new to Wikimedia Commons for each province:

Wiki Loves Monuments is an annual photography competition that was started in the Netherlands in 2010, and has been certified by Guinness World Records as the world’s largest photography contest. All images are uploaded to Wikimedia Commons, Wikimedia’s online repository that makes public domain and freely licensed educational media content (images, sound and video clips) available to everyone.

“I always love this time of year when I get to see great photographs of Ireland’s monuments,” said Shannon Eichelberger, Wikimedia Community Ireland. “From our picturesque coastline to our megalithic ruins to our historic buildings, Ireland’s monuments showcase our rich history. Wiki Loves Monuments allows us to share that history with the world.”

