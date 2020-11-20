Why Apple’s M1 chip really matters and Disney’s Daphne Cheung on data science

Dusty and Niall have plenty of reasons to be cheerful this week Print Print Radio

This week Niall gets excited about The Snyder Cut, Dusty gets excited about Apple’s M1 chip and The Disney Company’s Daphne Cheung talks about how she gets people excited about data science.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreacker or paste the RSS feed into your podcatching software of choice.

Daphne Cheung is a featured speaker at this year’s Analytics Summit on 23 November. For more information visit https://www.analyticsinstitute.org/summit/ .

advertisement



