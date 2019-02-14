Westcoast secures largest ever HPE Greenlake 3.0 channel order

Westcoast has secured a multi-million-dollar deal with HPE to bring its GreenLake 3.0 solution to the channel in the UK and Ireland.

The Greenlake 3.0 multi-platform solution includes HPE’s Synergy, 3Par and StoreOnce technologies, which seek to reduce the cost of hosting mission-critical applications and ensure increased data requirements are not hindered by under provisioning downtime or inflated costs.

Reuben Melville, HPE EMEA GreenLake Channel sales executive for consumption solutions, said: “This is a real landmark in the development of our consumption channel programme and the result of a lot of work as a team, HPE, Westcoast and our partner. As a distributor, Westcoast continues to demonstrate their commitment and investment in HPE GreenLake Flex Capacity throughout the channel market.”

“HPE and Westcoast have a long history of collaboration, something I’m very happy to see continue with GreenLake 3.0. We pride ourselves on providing the best services and the best technology for our resellers and their end-users. The unique capabilities of GreenLake 3.0, coupled with our support expertise, is a potent combination that will help to improve the businesses of our reseller’s, new and old,” said Paul Harman, Westcoast technology solutions director.

TechCentral Reporters