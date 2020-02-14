Welltel buys managed security services company Invistech

Company completes fourth acquisition while scoring significant client wins

Telephony, network and connectivity solutions provider Welltel has announced its acquisition of Invistech. Financial terms were not disclosed.

This is Welltel’s fourth acquisition in almost as many years. In 2019 the company won its sixth consecutive Deloitte Fast 50 award, ranked 311 in the EMEA Fast 500, and won some key Government and Enterprise clients like Dublin City Council and Northern Irish Water.

Invistech, which has offices in Limerick and Dublin, provides IT managed services, security, network infrastructure, IT hardware, cloud and telecommunications solutions.

“This acquisition is a milestone for us, as we have been looking to enter the managed IT & security market for quite a while and we are also looking to try and grow our business in the region, so Invistech was a perfect fit for us. The two major drivers of the deal were Invistech’s customer base and its product portfolio,” said Ross Murray CEO, Welltel.

“Welltel now has another 400 customers that are interested in coming onto our network for Internet and voice services while the Invistech portfolio of support services, online back-up, security and Microsoft applications really completes our SMB technology offering, which we feel provides great growth opportunities to the business going forward.

“None of this success would be possible without the dedication of the incredible team here at Welltel, we’re lucky to have such great talent available across all areas of our company.”

TechCentral Reporters