Welltel acquires Wren Data and eleven 

Enterprise communications company Welltel, has announced two major acquisitions and a rebranding.

Customer service consultancy eleven, and multimedia contact centre and customer service solutions company, Wren Data will join their new parent company, which will operate under the name DigitalWell.

The acquisitions and rebrand are effective immediately.

Having grown from €8 million in 2018 to €45 million in 2021 – marking a 462% increase – DigitalWell anticipates annual growth of 30% in enterprise communication technologies over the next three years and expects to expand to a headcount of over 500 people by 2027.

Ross Murray, CEO, DigitalWell said: “The acquisition of eleven and Wren Data supports our ambition to solidify our strategic direction in terms of product portfolio and international expansion. Both businesses are a highly valuable and strategic fit for DigitalWell, and come at a pivotal time in our rebrand journey, as we aim to become one of the largest cloud-focused voice and contact centre specialists in Ireland and beyond. They are timely from an industry standpoint too as the communications industry is in urgent need of disruption: quick-fix solutions over the past two years to fulfil the needs of remote and hybrid workforces are now failing contact centres as call volumes rise and the demand for flexibility creates pain points for businesses, their employees and end customers.

“This is aside from the recruitment crisis that has the contact centre world in a strangle-hold. Eleven and Wren are best in breed and coming together under the united brand of DigitalWell positions us as a strategic partner for Genesys, meaning our customers will benefit from exceptional experiences and sustainable, systematic solutions to challenges just like this.”

