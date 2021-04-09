Welltel acquires Novi in €3m deal

Novi's bases in Naas and Cork to be retained Print Print Trade

Welltel has acquired managed IT and security services company Novi in a deal worth €3 million. All Novi sales and service-oriented employees will be integrated together into one team. Welltel will retain Novi’s bases in Naas and Cork, as it places immense value on maintaining a local presence and minimising disruption for employees.

Likewise, Novi customers can now access Welltel’s communications solutions, including telephony and the integration of traditional telephony with products such as Microsoft Teams, particularly for remote working.

Ross Murray, CEO, Welltel, said: “Being able to access critical security and IT services as well as our data and telecoms services will give Welltel’s customers a big boost, especially at a time when effective remote working is so important. Voice and data are increasingly running together over shared internet based and SIP network connections, so the ability to manage voice, data, applications, networks and security together allows us to deliver a higher quality service and more uptime.”

advertisement





George O’Dowd, managing director, Novi, said: “Our customers are excited to be able to access Welltel’s products and services, and this integration presents an opportunity for business customers to buy total communications and IT services from a single supplier.

“The retention of Novi’s local office bases in Naas and Cork is very important to us, and Welltel recognises the value of that presence, especially to our staff. We are looking forward to continuing to grow and expand as one entity.”

TechCentral Reporters

Like what you see?

Ireland’s ONLY dedicated news feed for the distribution and retail channel. Our editorial mix includes channel news, trend analysis, Deals Done, regular ‘Channel Chat’ interviews and strategic product focuses. This is a vital medium through which the technology channel can network and identify new business opportunities.

Want more?