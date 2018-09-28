Wayfair marks tenth anniverary in Galway by announcing 200 jobs

Online retailer Wayfair marked the tenth anniversary of its European operations centre in Galway with the announcement of plans to expand add more than 200 new jobs in virtual and office-based roles.

“Wayfair’s success is deeply rooted in our commitment to creating an exceptional experience for our customers,” said Liz Graham, vice president of sales and service, Wayfair.

“Over the past 10 years, as we expanded our Galway workforce from a few employees to more than 400 today. The team has continuously delivered exceptional support for our customers in Europe. There is no doubt that the excellence of our Galway team has been a key driver in our tremendous business growth across the region. We are now delighted to further expand the team with the launch of a virtual workforce in Ireland that will enable us to tap into an even broader talent pool and provide new employment opportunities to a wider range of highly qualified candidates.”

Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland, said: “As a global leader in e-commerce, Wayfair’s customer-centric culture has created a compelling business environment which continues to attract top talent. Our ability to support the expansion of major companies like Wayfair illustrates how regions can provide businesses with the relevant expertise required for such operations.”

Founded in 2002, Wayfair has more than 9,700 full time employees globally, and operates customer service centers in the US, Germany and Ireland.

TechCentral Reporters