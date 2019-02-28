Voyego: the new travel and mobility company

Comtrade spins out specialist business unit headquartered in Dublin and Berlin

Software engineering services and solutions provider, Comtrade, has launched a dedicated travel and mobility division called ‘Voyego.’

The company will be a standalone entity headquartered in Dublin and Berlin, spun out from Comtrade’s existing mobility and travel department.

Around 250 Comtrade employees will join the new team, to focus on helping airlines and ground mobility organisations improve passenger experience. Its software solutions will also reduce the cost of payment processing and create additional revenue streams, with industry leaders including Ryanair, AerLingus and Daimler.

The company will focus on delivering mobile apps, responsive airline web sites and innovative payment solutions that enable airlines to deploy new methods of payments quickly. Voyego says that it also enables its aviation customers to generate ancillary revenue streams. For example, its Adnexa platform allows airlines to tailor and target advertising content for passengers through channels including boarding passes and in-flight entertainment.

“We have enjoyed incredible success with our travel and mobility department, particularly over the last year,” said Marko Javornik, general manager, Voyego, “and it’s time to take this to the next level through the Voyego team. The airline and ground mobility industries are two that offer huge growth within the current digital economy and Dublin will serve as an ideal hub for the aviation wing of the business.”

“Innovation is the way forward in this industry,” said Javornik, “be that improving passenger interfaces, streamlining payment processes or reducing time to market. The team has a proven track record in helping airlines to develop some of the most successful apps, websites and platforms on the market.

“This move will allow us to establish Voyego as more than an industry leader; an industry shaper and a global champion of technology that maximises the benefits to companies and passengers in the airline and ground mobility markets. Based on the success of 2018, 2019 looks set to be a defining year for both Voyego and the Comtrade Group as a whole.”

TechCentral Reporters