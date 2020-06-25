Vodafone’s smartphone support line for older people

Retail staff will provide one-to-one support to help over 70s develop new skills and stay connected Print Print Life

Vodafone Ireland has launched a dedicated smartphone helpline to support older members of society who are alone, in isolation or cannot see family and friends.

Launched in partnership with Alone, an organisation that supports older people in Ireland, Vodafone’s new smartphone support line for older people will provide one-to-one technology support and advice for older smartphone users on any network.

It is hoped that the helpline will help ensure that those over the age of 70 are provided with the technological skills and dedicated support to stay connected to others during COVID-19.

advertisement





The helpline is available to any smart phone user over the age of 70 regardless of their network provider and can be accessed from Monday to Friday, 10am to 6pm. It is being offered on a free-phone basis to Vodafone Ireland customers.

Vodafone’s team of retail professionals provide callers with guidance on how to navigate handset menus, connect to the internet/WIFI, make phone and video calls, set up WhatsApp, email and social media accounts on a smartphone.

“At Vodafone, our goal is to ensure that everyone, including those who may be vulnerable or isolated, stay connected in these difficult times,” said Liz Roche, head of foundation at Vodafone Ireland.

“In particular, we aim to provide support and assistance to those who may not be equipped with the necessary digital skills to stay connected with family and friends and with essential services. Through the new Vodafone smartphone support line for older people, we hope to instil confidence in those who are new to smartphones use by allowing them to stay connected and maintain some normality as we navigate through this pandemic. We are very happy to be working with Alone for this service and appreciate their ongoing commitment to ensuring those in need are receiving the support they need.”

TechCentral Reporters