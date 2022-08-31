Vodafone Ireland names Amanda Nelson new CEO Set to take up role in September Trade

Vodafone Ireland has announced the appointment of Amanda Nelson as chief executive officer effective from 15 September 2022. She replaces Anne O’Leary who has joined Facebook parent company Meta.

Commenting on her new appointment, Nelson said: “I am delighted to be joining Vodafone Ireland at an exciting and pivotal time for the company as we continue to expand our connectivity and digital services portfolio during a period of profound transformation for business and society.

“As one of Ireland’s single biggest investors in new technology in the telecoms industry, I look forward to building on the growth trajectory at Vodafone and to further establish its position as a leader in digital innovation. I also aim to build on the legacy that Anne O’Leary has left at Vodafone with her accomplishments in terms of sustainability, supporting businesses, social partnerships and leading employee-centric policies.

I’m also excited to be joining a team with a very strong product offering and customer-first approach, but also to further strengthen the leadership role that Vodafone plays in Ireland as a purpose-led organisation – fully committed to connecting businesses and communities for a better future.”

TechCentral Reporters