Vodafone Ireland becomes technology partner to Munster Rugby

Siro network to bring gigabit connectivity to Thomond Park

Vodafone Ireland has announced an exclusive technology partnership with Munster Rugby that will see the rollout of business-class solutions across the organisation to connect supporters, sponsors, players, coaches and staff.

The partnership will also provide gigabit connectivity through Siro’s gigabit broadband network to Thomond Park.

Regina Moran, enterprise director, Vodafone Ireland, said: “Vodafone works with organisations like Munster Rugby to match their strategy and goals with the best technology and this partnership is a great example of that. They are a small business that wants to grow internationally, but also an organisation with a lot of moving parts, travel requirements and employees based in different locations so connectivity, agility and mobility with the technology to enable them are essential for success.”

Doug Howlett, Munster Rugby head of commercial & marketing, said: “We are delighted to partner with a leading global technology brand such as Vodafone Ireland. Aligning our strategic goals with Vodafone’s innovative business solutions will not only improve Munster Rugby’s connectivity but also enhance the organisation and brand.”

TechCentral Reporters