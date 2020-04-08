Vodafone completes European roll-out of VMware network virtual infrastructure

Operating a reliable, agile network has never been more important

Vodafone has completed the roll-out of VMware network virtual infrastructure (NVI) across its European business.

NVI provides the automation for virtual compute, storage, networking, management and operations capabilities to enable operators to provide virtualised network services.

VMware’s telco cloud infrastructure supports voice core, data core and service platforms on over 900 virtual network functions. Half of Vodafone’s core network nodes providing voice and data services are run on VMware’s NVI platform, vCloud NFV, which enables the organisation to virtualise a substantial portion of its infrastructure.

Vodafone now has a single digital network architecture across its European markets, enabling the operator to design, build, test and deploy next generation functions more securely and around 40% faster. Infrastructure automation also helps limit the amount of manual intervention required to operate and maintain Vodafone networks.

Operating a reliable, agile network has never been more important as Vodafone customers rely on the operator to provide critical connectivity and communications services during the Covid-19 crisis.

“Vodafone wants to be the industry’s leading digital telco and we are pleased with the progress made to introduce modern cloud-based technology and automation,” said Johan Wibergh, chief technology officer, Vodafone Group. “Working with VMware, we have improved the speed and efficiency with which we can support customers and estimate that the cost of our core network functions has been reduced by 50%.”

“Leading service providers, like Vodafone, are adopting a telco cloud infrastructure to deliver next-generation applications and services,” said Shekar Ayyar, executive vice president and general manager, Telco and Edge Cloud, VMware. “The successful engagement between our two companies is evident in the tremendous results Vodafone has captured since starting on their network transformation journey.”

TechCentral Reporters