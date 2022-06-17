VMware commits to grow Dublin team by 200 over next three years Extended team builds on VMware’s established presence in Ireland, which already boasts more than 1,000 employees Trade

VMware is extending its presence in Dublin with a commitment to recruit 205 new technologists by 2025. To drive further global innovation around its multi-cloud platform and the way businesses consume cloud services, VMware will draw on Ireland’s highly skilled workforce, including engineers, project managers and graduate-level developers, and has appointed Andrei Grigoriev, vice president of engineering to lead the team in Ireland.

Supported by the Irish government through IDA Ireland, this expansion extends the presence of VMware’s office of the CTO, which is dedicated to exploring, inspiring, researching, and innovating technologies that impact the future, in Ireland.

The new hires will focus on driving innovation to forge the multi-cloud platform of the future and contribute to the delivery of new cloud services.

advertisement





The extended team builds on VMware’s established presence in Ireland, which is already the third largest location for VMware globally with more than 1,000 employees. The firm opened its first Irish office in Cork in 2005.

Andrei Grigoriev, the new VP of engineering, will play a critical role providing technical leadership for creating a world-class engineering team that drives multi-cloud services and helping bolster the region’s software engineering expertise. Grigoriev brings over two decades of experience in software development, product management and organisational leadership. His proven track record building complex distributed systems and leading engineering teams to deliver large-scale enterprise systems software, will be pivotal in spearheading Ireland’s SaaS and multi-cloud adoption.

“Ireland is an important geography for VMware and our commitment to recruit more than 200 talented technologists in Dublin to bolster our multi-cloud innovation is testament to the exceptional talent pool Ireland provides. It is with Andrei’s engineering leadership that we will build and foster a team that develops world-class multi-cloud services that organisations can easily consume and embrace to accelerate their digital ambitions,” said Kit Colbert, senior vice president and chief technology officer, VMware.

While the team will have a hub in Dublin, the new VMware employees will have the opportunity to exercise anywhere working, which the business believes maximises productivity, morale, performance, and team cohesion.

“By establishing this new engineering hub, enterprise tech leader VMware is adding a new strategic R&D mandate to Ireland,” said Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland. “This demonstrates the company’s confidence both in our local talent and in Ireland’s ability to deliver next-generation, core technology for VMware. This investment by VMware is very welcome, and IDA Ireland offers its ongoing support to the team.”

TechCentral Reporters

Like what you see?

Ireland’s ONLY dedicated news feed for the distribution and retail channel. Our editorial mix includes channel news, trend analysis, Deals Done, regular ‘Channel Chat’ interviews and strategic product focuses. This is a vital medium through which the technology channel can network and identify new business opportunities.

Want more?