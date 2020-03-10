Virtual Reality company takes Dublin City Enterprise Award

VRAI steps up to national competition Print Print Trade

VRAI, a data-driven virtual reality simulation company, has won this year’s Dublin City Enterprise Award. On top of taking the top prize of €5,000, the company will represent Local Enterprise Office Dublin City at the National Enterprise Awards in the Mansion House on 28 May.

Founded in 2017 by Niall Campion and Pat O’Connor, VRAI develops virtual reality training products for high hazard environments. The company employs 15 people in Temple Bar. Its flagship HEAT product allows organisations whose activities are risky, remote or rare to train employees in a more authentic, memorable and measurable way.

Greg Swift, head of enterprise & economic development with Local Enterprise Office Dublin City, said: “For the last two decades, the National Enterprise Awards have celebrated home-grown success stories from every corner of Ireland, putting their achievements into the national spotlight.

“And at the 2020 National Enterprise Awards, we are delighted to be represented by VRAI, yet another home grown success story. VRAI exemplify innovation. The judges were particularly impressed by the calibre of international corporate clients they have secured in less than three years of operations.”

VRAI will compete at the National Awards against 30 other finalists from every local authority area for a share of the €40,000 prize fund.

TechCentral Reporters