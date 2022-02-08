Virgin Media launches Wi-Fi guarantee service to eliminate black spots Promises minimum speeds of 30Mb/s in every room Pro

In association with Virgin Media

Virgin Media has launched a new Wi-Fi Guarantee service to ensure a seamless connection across the home, including areas which were previously Wi-Fi blackspots. The service promises minimum speeds of 30Mb/s in every room, for working, gaming, and streaming.

Using Virgin Media’s Wi-Fi mesh technology, the Smart Wi-Fi Pods connect with the cloud to understand how each household uses Wi-Fi. This allows for constant adaptation to create the best conditions for the network.

The Smart Wi-Fi Pods work together with the Virgin Media Hub to create a Wi-Fi bubble that covers your entire home, eliminating blackspots in the process. The two work together to automatically change settings to manage interference ensuring the connection is fast, and reliable.

Orla Kelly, proposition and CVP manager from Virgin Media said: “Fast and reliable broadband is a priority for our customers and Virgin Media. Our Wi-Fi Guarantee is just another demonstration of our dedication and commitment to that.

“Blackspots in those hard-to-reach places like a new home office in the attic are a real source of frustration for many households, but Virgin Media is committed to eliminating them and thanks to our Smart Wi-Fi Pods, we can make working, gaming, or simply browsing seamless.”

The Wi-Fi Guarantee includes a Smart Wi-Fi Pod, plus up to two additional pods and a technician visit if needed, to ensure customer get a minimum speed of 30Mb/s in every room for an additional €5 a month. If black spots persist, Virgin Media guarantees a €50 credit.

To learn more about Virgin Media’s Wi-Fi Guarantee, visit virginmedia.ie/wifiguarantee/