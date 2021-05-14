Vipre Security’s Sam Mayne on the AI v Human debate

Sam Mayne, Vipre
Sam Mayne, Vipre Security

The last word in security, Amazon avoids a hefty tax bill and HTC looks for a way out of consumer VR

Print

PrintPrint
Radio

Read More:

14 May 2021 | 0

On this week’s show we have a victory for Ireland on broadband (sort of) and big losses for HTC and the EU. We also talk to Vipre Security’s Sam Mayne about whether AI or humans shouild be the last line of defence with it comes to cyber security.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreacker or paste the RSS feed into your podcatching software of choice.

Tech Radio · TechRadio

 

advertisement



 

Read More:


Related Articles



Comments are closed.

Back to Top ↑