Vipre Security’s Sam Mayne on the AI v Human debate
The last word in security, Amazon avoids a hefty tax bill and HTC looks for a way out of consumer VR
14 May 2021 | 0
On this week’s show we have a victory for Ireland on broadband (sort of) and big losses for HTC and the EU. We also talk to Vipre Security’s Sam Mayne about whether AI or humans shouild be the last line of defence with it comes to cyber security.
