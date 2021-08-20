Vigeo Eiris ranks Schneider Electric first for sustainability

Recently recognised as the world's most sustainable corporation by the Corporate Knights Global 100 Index

Schneider Electric received top ranking for sustainability in its sector by environmental, social and governance (ESG) rating agency Vigeo Eiris.

The digital transformation and leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation has also been included among the world’s most sustainable leaders in the mid-year reviews of the FTSE4Good Index and Euronext Vigeo Eiris indices. It was recently recognised as the world’s most sustainable corporation in 2021 by the Corporate Knights Global 100 Index.

Schneider Electric is working towards establishing and advancing its 2021-2025 Schneider Sustainability Impact (SSI) targets launched in January of this year. The recent ranking by Vigeo Eiris and inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index are testament to the Schneider’s ongoing sustainability efforts which can be seen from its recent half-year progress report. The report highlighted some of its key successes such as 91% of its top 1000 suppliers joining its recently launched ‘Zero Carbon Project’ wherein it aims to reduce its CO2 footprint by 2025. Schneider has helped its customers save and avoid 302 million tons of CO2 emissions since 2018 and continues to support its customers in attaining their own sustainability goals.

The Vigeo Eiris rating positions Schneider first in the Electronic Components & Equipment sector among the best companies in Europe with a score of 71/100 (versus a sector average of 39/100) and a five-point increase from the previous year. Vigeo Eiris conducts its assessment every two years based on information covering 23 areas of interest ranging from climate change, health, safety, and environmental issues to human and labour rights. Schneider also confirmed its inclusion in the Euronext Vigeo Eiris indices, which ranks companies’ corporate responsibility.

Chris Collins, country president Ireland at Schneider Electric, said: “We are proud to be recognised for our sustainability efforts by Vigeo Eiris and the FTSE4Good series. The future must be sustainable and the next few months are crucial for Irish businesses to participate actively in the fight against climate change and invest in energy-efficient measures.”

TechCentral Reporters