VideoDoc introduces online counselling service

VideoDoc is adding a therapy service to its on-demand medical advice platform. The service will be overseen by Jason Brennan, a qualified psychotherapist and counsellor with over 20 years of experience supporting clients suffering from issues such as anxiety, depression and grief, relationship issues, obsessive thinking and other life stage challenges.

“The therapy offered is Focused Brief Therapy sessions (FBT). These are individual sessions with a therapist that are goal-focused and goal-driven, practical in a way that allows the person and the therapist to focus on what it is the client really wants to change,” said Brennan.

“Creating a healthy goal and helping them understand some of the contributing factors that might be holding them back while also exploring strategies and techniques to help create the desired outcome. It is short-term therapeutic work, with an average session amount of three-to-five sessions, to allow enough time for both the person and therapist to see the change happening.

“As a therapist the vast majority of people I see are the ‘worried well’. They are fundamentally well in themselves and have developed pretty good coping skills, but the demands of life at times are taking a bit of a toll and they need a few extra ways of managing. Keeping themselves on the path to where they want to get to. FBT is a helpful way of doing this, especially when life’s path feels a bit steep. videoDoc online therapy sessions now make it much more open, accessible and cost effective for everyone to feel supported,” said Brennan.

The cost for each session is €50 and further session booked are at a discounted rate as it is anticipated that clients will need approx three to five sessions to work through their concerns and learn practical skills and coping mechanisms for the issues they seek treatment for.

For clients who seek mental health care that is beyond this remit, the team will refer onwards for other treatment as necessary.

TechCentral Reporters