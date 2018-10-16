Vidatec acquires a majority stake in CareZapp

Holistic platform enhances caregiving by offering connections to family, healthcare professionals

Mobile app and Web development firm Vidatec has announced that it has acquired a majority stake in cloud-based, technology-enabled care platform CareZapp. Financial terms were not released.

Founded in 2014, CareZapp’s platform works by aggregating real-time data from in-home sensors and digital devices, which are then used via the CareZapp application and its intelligence engine. The data can be used to provide notifications, alerts and insights into people’s activities and movements within the home. Alongside the platform, the CareZapp app provides a private social network where caregivers and professionals can collaborate and be kept informed on a person’s wellbeing.

To date CareZapp has successfully launched pilots in Scotland, Ireland and the USA.

Greig Johnston, CEO of Vidatec, said: “When we launched Vidatec we had a very clear idea of where the focus of the business should lie – to harness the power of technology to improve people’s lives. By acquiring a majority stake in CareZapp we are putting those words into practice.

“CareZapp is truly unique. It connects organisations, services, people and technology, enabling a holistic approach to be applied amongst personalised networks for care and support. The platform is designed for everyone and accessible everywhere, improving overall life quality, meaning citizens can feel secure in a place they call home.

“Looking to the future, we have plans for an exciting pipeline of new care apps that we want to add to the framework, that can use the data collected to deliver even better insights and support to communities.”

Andrew MacFarlane, co-founder and CEO at CareZapp, said: “This investment by Vidatec is a vote of confidence for the work we have done so far. Working alongside them now means we have the opportunity to take the business to the next level, enabling us to access growth capital, strong leadership support and excellent resources to drive our expansion plans.

“Together with Vidatec, we want to transform care and home support, amongst communities all around the globe.”

TechCentral Reporters