Version 1 to acquire Singlepoint

Deal marks 11th acquisition agreement for IT services provider

Digital transformation specialist Version 1 has announced its acquisition of Singlepoint. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, which is subject to approval from the Competition & Consumer Commission.

The combined business will have more than 1,400 employees, 500 customers and projected revenues of €140 million across Ireland, the UK and India.

Based in Dublin, Singlepoint has 120 employees working across digital & cloud solutions, artificial intelligence, analytics and technology delivery. Its clients include Aon, Vodafone and Zurich.

Under the proposed deal, Singlepoint founders and executive team of CEO Rob Curley, CTO Brian Seery, COO Johan Cardiff, and client services director William Waldron will join Version 1.

“This is a very exciting time for Version 1, Singlepoint, our collective teams, customers and partners,” said Version 1 CEO Tom O’Connor (pictured). “Together we will provide market-leading digital and cloud services from our deep talent pool through our enhanced IP and diversified customer base in the Ireland and the UK.”

Rob Curley, CEO of Singlepoint, said: “We believe the acquisition is good news for our customers allowing us t leverage the breadth of Version 1 services to solve a wider variety of IT challenges and changes.

“Version 1 and Singlepoint represent a great fit in terms of commitment to company values, innovation and customer success and we are excited about the prospect of accelerating our growth ambitions as a combined entity.

When completed the Singlepoint acquisition represents Version 1’s 11th to date.

TechCentral Reporters