Version 1 buys analytics specialist Presidion

Version 1 has aquired advanced data analytics specialist Presidion. Financial terms of the deal were not revealed. The acquisition is the ninth completed by Version 1 and the second in four months forming part of the company’s aggressive acquisition growth strategy.

Dublin-based Presidion was established services more than 500 accounts across public and commercial organisations, supporting organisations to make more accurate evidence-based decisions. The Presidion brand will be unaffected.

Version 1 secured a €90 million investment from London-based investment firm Volpi Capital in April 2017 to accelerate its international growth plans.

Presidion will become part of Version 1’s digital services practice and CEO Pierre Baviera will continue to focus on the growth opportunities linked to advanced analytics as well as helping oversee the successful integration of the two companies.

CEO of Version 1, Tom O’Connor said: “This acquisition brings a team with Advanced Data Analytics expertise to help our customers to drive evidence-based decisions. Version 1 is leading the way in digital transformation and this latest acquisition further consolidates our position as a market-leader in digital services in the UK and Ireland. Together we can provide excellent services and solutions across the full spectrum of digital services and advanced data analytics.”

CEO of Presidion, Pierre Baviera said: “Version 1 recognises the importance of investment in employee development, a priority shared with Presidion. We see the acquisition as being hugely positive in enabling our growth ambitions, helping to accelerate innovation in the expert analytics space and bringing Advanced Data Analytics expertise to Version 1’s existing customers.”

Version 1 projects year-end 2018 revenues at €120 million and employs 1,200 employees across the UK and Ireland.

