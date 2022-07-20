US SaaS company opens European hub in Galway Diligent has hired 275 people in the region since 2020, and plans to hire an additional 50 Trade

US-based SaaS company Diligent has opened its new European hub at Bonham Quay in Galway.

Since announcing Galway as its European hub in November 2020, Diligent has hired 275 people in the region, with an additional 50 open roles available. Located at the Galway docklands, the state-of-the-art office will be instrumental in supporting Diligent’s global operations and driving long-term business growth.

Headquartered in New York and operating in more than 130 countries, Diligent helps leaders to turn governance into a competitive advantage through insight and secure, integrated SaaS applications. Its innovative software is used by one million users and more than 700,000 board members and leaders across the world.

advertisement





Diligent will operate a flexible work approach for employees while also encouraging employees to avail of the new facilities at Bonham Quay. The 35,000 square foot space includes green spaces, breakout terraces and a unique roofscape with excellent views of the city and will be the first development in Ireland to adhere to the One Planet Living framework.

“Our European hub is an innovation engine for our company across Europe and beyond. We are delighted to expand our footprint in Galway,” said Brian Stafford, CEO of Diligent. “Our new office will enable us to continue to attract the best talent, putting us in a strong position to empower leaders with the technology, insights and connections they need to drive greater impact and lead with purpose.

“Diligent has invested in this new state-of-the-art office to enhance employee engagement, attract and retain talent and showcase our commitment to Galway and the wider region,” added Ruairí Conroy, Diligent’s Galway site leader. “As a relatively new entrant to Galway’s growing tech ecosystem, we strive to promote a dynamic and enriching environment where collaboration, networking and learning is encouraged. I commend the IDA for their work in promoting the West as an excellent location for investment and look forward to continuing to expand the Diligent team here in Galway.”

“Back in 2020, Diligent announced Galway as the location of its European hub,” said executive director of IDA Ireland, Mary Buckley. “This confident commitment to the West region and indeed Ireland is paying off and it’s wonderful to celebrate the official opening at Bonham Quay. In the past two and half years, Diligent has grown its team here to 275 people. Diligent is a welcome addition to the West region’s growing Tech cluster. I wish Ruari and his team here continued success.”

Since establishing its European hub, Diligent has integrated itself into the local community through establishing partnerships with key stakeholders including Galway Chamber, Western Development Commission, NUIG, and COPE Galway.

During the past 12 months, the company has also completed four major acquisitions, including Limerick-based sustainability and ESG reporting software company Accuvio, enabling it to add new capabilities and deepen its expertise and solutions that Diligent provides to its customers.

To find out more about careers at Diligent, please visit www.diligent.com/en-gb/company/careers/

TechCentral Reporters