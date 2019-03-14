Upskilling for the ICT sector

Technology Ireland ICT Skillnet collaborates with companies to provide advanced training and development activities for technical and engineering staff across the entire ICT sector Print Print Pro

RPA Fundamentals Online Masterclass

This online course is designed to introduce the background, purpose, suitability, impact and basic steps for adopting and implementing RPA to senior management, global business services, shared services centre operations, IT functional management, process leads, continuous process improvement teams, transformation office members and team members.

For those with little or no knowledge of RPA, this course, delivered via the Hackett Institute, gives you the learner an in-depth explanation and understanding of the terminology, processes and strategies within Robotic Process Automation.

Next Course Starts 29 March 2019

Information from gbs@ictskillnet.ie

Ethereum Developer Course

This 4-day course is for developers who want to take a comprehensive deep dive into all aspects of the Ethereum blockchain technology platform and its related smart contracts, and applications that interact with it. The Course will be delivered by ConsenSys Academy who are developing the global blockchain ecosystem by bridging the Ethereum knowledge gap.

The training allows participants to develop the core skills for Smart Contracts and DApps development, including key topics like security, gas optimisation and testing.

Next Course Starts 22 March 2019

Information from info@ictskillnet.ie

Certificate in Enterprise Analytics

This online course helps to develop foundational knowledge of analytics and business analysis. Interactive exercises and relevant case studies examine the appropriateness of tools and skills to specific analytics challenges.

Delivered by world renowned Hackett Institute, participants will be provided with a certification in technical, functional and behavioural competencies in Enterprise Analytics.

Next Course Starts 29 March 2019

Information from gbs@ictskillnet.ie

Kubernetes Masterclass with Ben Straub

This 4 day masterclass will cover the core concepts typically used to build and administer a Kubernetes cluster in production, using vendor-independent tools. Participants will build a cluster, determine network configuration, grow the cluster, deploy applications and configure the storage, security and other objects necessary for typical use. This course offers exposure to the many skills necessary to administer Kubernetes in a production environment.

Next Course Starts 1 April 2019

R&D Tax Credits – “Inception To Exploitation Of Your Innovation”

Run by the Technology Ireland ICT Skillnet Innovation Forum in conjunction with BDO, Trinity College Dublin & company case studies. The supports covered will include academic supports and Hubs, funding supports and exchequer supports such as the R&D tax credit and Knowledge Development Box.

The workshop takes place in Ibec at 08:00 on 13 March 2019

MSc in Leadership Innovation & Technology

This popular Level 9 programme is nearly full.

The application process is closing Friday 8 March so if you are interested please submit your CV to info@ictskillnet.ie as soon as possible.