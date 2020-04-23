Union Street establishes Derry base

Software development facility is first step in Irish plans

Union Street Technologies, the ICT billing and provisioning solutions provider, has opened a dedicated research and development centre in Derry.

To be headed by development director, Alper Kazaca, the centre will focus solely on software development, developing the vendor’s aBILLity billing platform and other products in the future. The Northern Ireland operations will run in parallel to existing development operations in Union Street’s headquarters in Richmond, UK, along with its other customer facing teams.

The aBILLity billing platform has grown as a comms-billing platform in the UK, to processing more than £1.1 billion (€1.26 billion) of retail billing per annum. Union Street’s systems are used extensively throughout the UK and Europe to manage communications and data services including fixed line, cloud, mobile, data and next generation networks.

The company said the establishment of the Derry facility is its first step in developing further operations in Ireland.

“Union Street already works with a number of successful companies in the Irish market,” said Kazaca. “These include suppliers of IT, communications, internet services, managed service providers and more. Our software enables these businesses to combine bills for all services into a single invoice, which is often a great value add for end-users. We’re actively looking to increase our customer base in Ireland and opening our R&D centre will be instrumental to achieving this goal.”

The company said it is actively recruiting software developers from the local area to help ramp up development operations.

“The comms industry is extremely fast-moving and dynamic, so Union Street has a policy of continual product improvement to ensure we stay ahead of the curve,” said Kazaca. “In order to fully realise this goal, we’re looking to recruit experienced developers, ideally with a background in telecoms billing and provisioning. We’ve recently recruited two new developers which is great, but there’s still plenty of room here at Union Street and we would be delighted to hear from anyone that is looking for a career in a dynamic and expanding enterprise in the ICT industry.”

TechCentral Reports