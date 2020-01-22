Ulster University, Dell Technologies to collaborate on projects in Belfast City deal

Ulster University and Dell Technologies have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) which will see both organisations work together to develop emerging technology that will advance research in digital health and drive innovation in screen and media.

Building on the ambition set out in the new Belfast Region City Deal, the new partnership will see Dell Technologies support the deployment of artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT) and edge computing at the new Centre for Digital Healthcare Technology. This will enable scientists, start-ups and technologists to develop treatments in the areas of cardiology and respiratory, accelerated by the launch of a new high productivity clinical living-lab based within the hospital setting.

The second initiative to be rolled out under the MOU will see a dedicated testbed for augmented reality and virtual reality (VR) put in place at the new Screen and Media Innovation Labs. Providing access to latest innovations in technology will help to ensure Northern Ireland’s successful creative industry remains a global leader by transforming screen production and content creation.

Dell Technologies has agreed to sponsor two PhD researchers at Ulster University. One will focus on data analytics in healthcare, while the second will support the digital transformation of Northern Ireland’s creative industries.

Prof Paddy Nixon, Vice-Chancellor of Ulster University, said: “The Belfast Region City Deal provides an unparalleled opportunity to achieve economic growth and prosperity for the region.

“Our partnership with Dell Technologies will act as a catalyst to develop technology and advance research with impact locally, nationally and internationally.

“Ulster University’s world class researchers and facilities supported by Dell Technologies will deliver life changing health outcomes for patients and will transform the creative industries in Northern Ireland.”

Mark Hopkins, general manager, Dell Technologies Ireland and Northern Ireland, said: “Through the use of AI, edge computing and other emerging technologies, we can help transform healthcare outcomes for patients, provide our creative industries with the digital tools to succeed and above all build a vibrant start-up ecosystem that delivers growth and jobs.”

TechCentral Reporters